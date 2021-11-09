Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

