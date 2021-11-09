BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.66

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.66 and traded as high as $31.34. BAE Systems shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 491,392 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAESY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux started coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

