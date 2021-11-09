Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

BLDP traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,852,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,473. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Ballard Power Systems worth $41,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

