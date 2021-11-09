Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,155,000 after purchasing an additional 254,794 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

