Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Integer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Integer by 9.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Integer by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Integer by 31.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,795. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.