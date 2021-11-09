Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of BILI opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

