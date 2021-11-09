Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253,280 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of CPA opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.