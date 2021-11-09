Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,201 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arch Resources by 172.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 425.9% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $995,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARCH opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

