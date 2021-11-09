Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.05. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

