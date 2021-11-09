Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

