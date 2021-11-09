Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0293 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $39.09 million and $922,367.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00077801 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,440,801 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,433,546 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

