Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Cut by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,218 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. 604,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,145,032. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

