Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 32,414 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.87% of Sensata Technologies worth $79,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,844,000 after buying an additional 534,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ST opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

