Bank of America Corp DE Buys 140,016 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $70,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

