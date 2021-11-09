Bank of America Corp DE Has $70.89 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Lamb Weston worth $70,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 432,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,575 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.71%.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.