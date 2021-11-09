Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.65% of FormFactor worth $75,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $2,083,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

