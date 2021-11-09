Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $72,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,092,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

