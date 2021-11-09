Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.94% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $68,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $148.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

