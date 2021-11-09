Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $181,000 in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $54,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

