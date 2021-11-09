Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $138,000 Investment in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,662,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,267,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,704,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Vineet R. Jindal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Flesher acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,825.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.