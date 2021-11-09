Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Priority Technology by 727.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Priority Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Priority Technology by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Priority Technology by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTH opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $458.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Priority Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,684.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 14,013 shares of company stock worth $74,988 over the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

