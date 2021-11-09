Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 113,735 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Resonant were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RESN. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

