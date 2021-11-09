Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,657 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.19. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

