Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKIMF traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.