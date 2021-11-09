Barclays Cuts Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target to GBX 79

Old Mutual (LON:OMU) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 79 ($1.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 69.65 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.44. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 54.52 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11).

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

