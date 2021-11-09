Barclays Cuts Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target to GBX 79

Old Mutual (LON:OMU) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 79 ($1.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 69.65 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.44. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 54.52 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11).
Old Mutual Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.