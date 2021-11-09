Barclays Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $48.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.