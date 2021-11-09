Barclays Raises DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $120.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price upped by Barclays from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.10.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,161.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $18,690,409.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

