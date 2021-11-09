Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $318.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.83 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $289.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

NYSE B traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.76. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,488. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 535,855 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,338,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 140,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.