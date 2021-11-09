Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

GOLD stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 181.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,805 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $880,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

