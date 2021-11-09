Barrington Research Increases Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Price Target to $48.00

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $601.44 million, a P/E ratio of -101.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

