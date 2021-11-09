BASIC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.87 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $69.87 million and $3.87 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00224568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00094749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,254,167 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.