Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$2.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

BTE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,699,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,561. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

