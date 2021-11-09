Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

