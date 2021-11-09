Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTEGF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

