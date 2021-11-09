Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTEGF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.40. 737,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.