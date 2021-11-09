BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.14.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.06 on Friday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BCE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BCE by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BCE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.