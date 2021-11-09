BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$67.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$70.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.42.

Get BCE alerts:

TSE:BCE opened at C$63.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.27. BCE has a twelve month low of C$54.05 and a twelve month high of C$67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.