Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,390,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.14. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $64.34.

