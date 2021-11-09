Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 826,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher stock opened at $301.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.39. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

