Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

