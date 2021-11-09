Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $329.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.30 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

