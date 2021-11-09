Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $2.13 Million in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $45,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $5,406,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 239.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 46.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $63.06 and a twelve month high of $149.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.88.

