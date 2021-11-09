Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,687 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.