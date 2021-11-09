Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Beam Therapeutics worth $38,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

