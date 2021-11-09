Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%.
Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37.
BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Beam Therapeutics worth $38,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.