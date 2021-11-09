Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.23% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $586.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

