Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Purchases $98,600.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 8th, Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.67. 12,698,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

