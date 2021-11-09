Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director John E. Fleming Purchases 10,000 Shares

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

