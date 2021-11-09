Belt 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00075405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,272.08 or 0.99877418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,745.17 or 0.07045054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.