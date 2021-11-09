BENQI (QI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.27 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $57.27 million and $8.58 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00076502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.57 or 1.00139388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.89 or 0.07044004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020501 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

