Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.00.

Beazley stock remained flat at $$5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

